Meghan Markle Made A Statement In This Tweed Jacket — & We Found The Perfect Dupe

When it comes to her sense of fashion, Meghan Markle consistently blends classic cuts and silhouettes with a dash of contemporary flair. Over the course of the last few days, the Duchess of Sussex has been back on the world stage as she accompanies husband Prince Harry to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. From the first time she stepped on the arrival carpet, to her opening remarks, and more, Meghan’s style has totally stood out. We’re completely obsessing over the black tweed jacket she recently wore — and we found the perfect dupe that will quickly become an essential piece of your wardrobe.

While attending the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games on April 16, the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of classic denim blue jeans with the hems rolled, a white top and a black tweed jacket with gold buttons by Celine, according to Harper’s Bazaar. As always, Meghan looked so stylish and sleek. But we really loved how this look could easily be replicated! Speaking of which, let’s get into this perfect tweed jacket dupe you can get at Nordstrom right now.

Meghan Markle attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games on April 16, 2022 James Whatling / MEGA.

Nordstrom currently carries a Cotton Blend Black Tweed Jacket by MANGO that looks nearly identical to the look Meghan fashioned just a few short days ago. This jacket mimics all the important details — the cropped cut, the gold statement buttons, even the number of pockets! Just take a look at the photo below.

Image: Courtesy of MANGO via Nordstrom Courtesy of MANGO via Nordstrom

Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket by MANGO $99.99

This Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket by MANGO is such a versatile piece. You can easily dress it up for some cocktails with friends after work, fashion the blazer as the essential part of you outfit for any work-related event, and even dress it down for a more casual day running errands. Either way, you’ll feel like royalty whenever and wherever you step out in this look.

Courtesy of Deskably via Amazon Courtesy of Deskably via Amazon

Tweed Blazer by Deskably $22.49-26.99 on Amazon.com

Of course, we totally understand if you’re not quite ready to splurge on that particular dupe. In that case, why not check out the above look offered on Amazon? It’s way cheaper — retailing between $22.49-$26.99 depending on the size. Plus, it’s just as versatile as the Celine dupe from Nordstrom. We’re loving this tweed trend, and regardless what style you choose, it’ll quickly become one of your favorite wardrobe pieces.

