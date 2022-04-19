Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Reportedly Took This Major Step in Their Romance

It’s been a minute since we got an update about Jennifer Garner’s love life. The beloved 13 Going On 30 actress has always been incredibly guarded about her personal life, but over the years, we’ve gotten to know a bit more about her relationship with boyfriend John Miller. Recently, the two hit a big milestone in their romance — their kids finally met.

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” a source shared with Us Weekly. Garner’s three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — spent time with Miller’s two kids during the actress’ 50th birthday party just a few days ago. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.” Talk about a family affair!

Fans know well that Garner shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who recently got engaged (again) to Jennifer Lopez. Over the course of their relationship, Affleck also made a concerted effort to introduce his and Garner’s kids to Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. While it’s definitely been a significant transitional period for the former couple’s children, Garner’s approach was described by Us Weekly’s source as very “easy.”

“They all had friends there,” the source continued, referencing the environment and guest list for Garner’s 50th bash. “It was casual and easy.” Garner and Miller first got together sometime in 2018, and though breakup rumors plagued the couple for a time, they’ve clearly paid no mind to any speculation — and have made a joint effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. We love that Garner and Miller chose a low-key, low-stress occasion for their kids to finally get together and bond. While we’re sure there’s been a lot of change in their lives, it’s so reassuring to know that Garner’s kids are always front of mind.

