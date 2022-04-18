Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Shared a Rare Family Photo From Visiting Their Kids at College

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas decided to spend their Easter holiday reuniting with their two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. The family came together on Dylan’s college campus — and it looks like the A-list actors tried to be as low-key as possible.

Wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, Douglas hung in the back of the family selfie. Zeta-Jones was front and center, looking glamorous as usual, while Dylan huddled in close to his mom. Carys took her own shining moment by closing her eyes and lifting her face toward the sun. Mom was thrilled she had all of her babies together in one place. She captioned the snapshot, “The band is back together! Happy, so happy! College campus!”

Douglas, Zeta-Jones and Carys visited Dylan at his Brown University campus, where he is a senior. They were also spotted having a few touristy moments just like any other family in town. They toured The Breakers, a Gilded Age mansion that was the summer residence for Cornelius Vanderbilt II in Newport, Rhode Island. Douglas posted a cute image of the four of them in front of the stunning estate.

As empty nesters, the couple is now adjusting to live with just the two of them. That includes, enjoying their alone time, but also downsizing from their huge Manhattan residence. “You look at each other and go, ‘Well, it’s just you and me babe,’ he told The Today Show. “You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what’s going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other.” They all share a tight family bond, and it’s clear their holiday weekend together was a memorable one.

