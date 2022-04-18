Kamala Harris’ Grand-Nieces Amara & Leela Are Easter Perfection in Their Matching Pink Suits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris might have some future political competition when it comes to her grand-nieces, Amara Ajagu, 6, and Leela Ajagu, 4. The daughters of Kamala’s niece Meena Harris and her husband, Nikolas Ajagu, were fashionably dressed for Easter in this season’s hottest trend: the monochromatic pantsuit.

The adorable Instagram clip showed the two girls wearing matching baby-pink suits with a coral shirt underneath. Amara held tightly onto her Easter basket full of eggs after the morning hunt, and Leela rocked a super cute side ponytail. Meena captioned the heartwarming video, “Easter egg hunting is serious business.” She also shared a snapshot in her Instagram Story with her kids roaring with laughter — they obviously had a great holiday with their family (and maybe the sugar from their candy loot kicked in, too).

Besides rearing fashionistas, Meena is raising her daughters in an environment where STEM studies are encouraged. Her documentary film, In Her Element, focusing on women pioneering careers in the technology field, made her realize how important it is to expose young girls to the sciences. “I always sort of assumed like, oh, technical roles aren’t for me, right? I sort of self-selected out of it just assuming that’s not for me, I don’t understand it, I don’t have exposure to the variety of possibilities,” she exclusively told SheKnows. “I think I closed myself up to that.“

Amara Ajagu, Leela Ajagu Meena Harris/Instagram.

And that is something she is making sure to drive home with Amara and Leela stressing that “representation drives inspiration.” She said, “I think about this a lot now, as a parent of two little girls.” Those two little ones are so lucky to have Meena as a mom because she’s steering them toward success.

Before you go, click here to see Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s big blended family.