Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
BMH gif banner
Newsletters
Newsletters

Barack & Michelle Obama Shared Heartwarming Throwback Easter Photos Of Them & Their Daughters

Delilah Gray
President Barack and Michelle Obama in
Barack and Michelle Obama Everett Collection.
Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney
O-T Fagbenle and Viola Davis
Shannon Purser
Lexi Underwood
View Gallery 13 Images

We love every post the Obamas put up on social media, from loving tribute posts to throwback fam pics. This time around, both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama posted touching Easter pics of their family.

On April 17, Barack posted a throwback family photo on his Twitter for Easter. He posted it with the caption, “Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter. After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special.”

In the photo we see the entire Obama family waving to the crowd from the White House, including the Easter Bunny! We love this family photo, and it’s not the only throwback snapshot we got from the family!

Nearly thirty minutes after Barack’s post, Michelle posted a throwback photo of the family on her Twitter as well. She posted it with the caption, “Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal.”

In the photo, we see the Obamas following the crowd at their church, reading a sermon. Like the first photo, the entire family looks stunning from head to toe, wearing super classy and sleek ensembles.

The pair met while working at a law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where Michelle mentored Barack soon after he was hired on board. After a few weeks, they went on a super-sweet date and the rest is history. They married soon after in 1992 in a gorgeous private ceremony. Michelle underwent in vitro-fertilization (IVF) to conceive their daughters Malia, 23, and Natasha “Sasha,” 20.

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad