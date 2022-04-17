Barack & Michelle Obama Shared Heartwarming Throwback Easter Photos Of Them & Their Daughters

We love every post the Obamas put up on social media, from loving tribute posts to throwback fam pics. This time around, both Barack Obama and Michelle Obama posted touching Easter pics of their family.

On April 17, Barack posted a throwback family photo on his Twitter for Easter. He posted it with the caption, “Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter. After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special.”

Wishing all who celebrate today a blessed and joyful Easter. After a difficult couple of years, let’s give thanks for all the gifts we enjoy—and the people who make this life special. pic.twitter.com/ZcJdQ4Cn9C — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 17, 2022

In the photo we see the entire Obama family waving to the crowd from the White House, including the Easter Bunny! We love this family photo, and it’s not the only throwback snapshot we got from the family!

Nearly thirty minutes after Barack’s post, Michelle posted a throwback photo of the family on her Twitter as well. She posted it with the caption, “Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal.”

Every Easter, I am reminded of the power of faith and community. Wishing all those celebrating today a day of joy and renewal. pic.twitter.com/LMFKUktBxD — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2022

In the photo, we see the Obamas following the crowd at their church, reading a sermon. Like the first photo, the entire family looks stunning from head to toe, wearing super classy and sleek ensembles.

The pair met while working at a law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where Michelle mentored Barack soon after he was hired on board. After a few weeks, they went on a super-sweet date and the rest is history. They married soon after in 1992 in a gorgeous private ceremony. Michelle underwent in vitro-fertilization (IVF) to conceive their daughters Malia, 23, and Natasha “Sasha,” 20.

