We’re ‘RED-y’ For Jane Seymour To Steal Our Hearts In This Glowing & Confident Snapshot

Delilah Gray
Jane Seymour at arrivals for 2017
Jane Seymour Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
Fashion icon award honoree Jennifer Lopez
Halle Berry arrives at the 76th
Cynthia Bailey attends Paramount Pictures' 'What
Vanessa Williams attends the Roundabout Theatre
Jane Seymour just recreated the iconic dancing girl emoji, and we can’t get over how luminous she looks.

On April 16, Seymour posted a jaw-dropping, gorgeous photo on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the caption, “Who else is RED-y for a wonderful weekend? 😅❤️ Here’s a little peek behind the curtain from my recent shoot with The Guardian!”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the stunning photo, we see Seymour posing with her arms up by a coral tree. She’s wearing a flowing, asymmetrical red dress that matches the tree while her wavy hair flows down. We can’t get over how radiant Seymour looks in this Malibu photo. She’s truly beaming and we can’t stop staring!

Seymour has recently been on a mission to create a new narrative in the media, showing ageist stereotypes are a thing of the past. In a recent interview with the HollywoodLife Podcast, she praised Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for “doing the kind of material they’re doing.” She said it’s because “it sets a bar for all of us.” She added, “My kids are between 26 and 40 and they are actually interested in people like me. They’re actually interested in what happens in this part of your life. How do you deal with change? How do you deal with divorce? How do you raise children? I think we’ve suddenly become interesting!”

