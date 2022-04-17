Sofía Vergara’s Latest Throwback Swimsuit Video Is Giving Us Serious 2000s Nostalgia

Sofía Vergara has done it yet again: made us swoon with another throwback swimsuit post and gave us the 2000s nostalgia we crave.

On April 15, Vergara posted a throwback compilation video on her Instagram with the simple caption, “#tbt 🌴🌴🌴🌝🌝🌝.”

In the video, we see a compilation of some of her swimsuit modeling photoshoots from when she started her career. We see clips of her modeling a white swimsuit, her iconic cowboy hat bikini shoot, and a cute video of her reacting to some snapshots. In the video, she’s rocking every ensemble she wears, from G-strings to floral bikinis.

Vergara’s comment section was flooded with fire and heart-eye emojis, which usually happens every time she uploads.

Whether it’s a recent bikini snapshot or a throwback one, we’re always swooning over Vergara’s posts. Vergara frequently posts throwback content from her early modeling days, reminding everyone of her entertainment roots. This one though maybe our favorite because it’s giving us all the 2000s nostalgia we love, from the cowboy hats to the grainy footage.

Before she became one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, she was discovered at 17 years old on a Columbian beach. In a semi-recent interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara responded to what the pressure is like to be a beauty icon throughout her life. She said, “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

