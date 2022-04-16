Cindy Crawford Is Rocking Nothing But a Robe In Ethereal Self-Care Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford’s newest Instagram post proves she is an unbothered, self-care Queen.

On April 14, Crawford posted a stunning snapshot of herself by her bathtub on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple, cheeky caption, “Do not disturb ✨” and tagged her brand Meaningful Beauty.

In the ethereal photo, we see Crawford wearing only a white robe as she lays by her marble bathtub. She’s letting the sun hit her glowing skin as she lays nearly nude in a luxurious-looking face mask. She looks so gorgeous and at peace in this photo that we’re dying to recreate it for ourselves.

We can’t get over this mesmerizing photo, from her toned legs to her comfy-looking bathrobe. Crawford has been about self-care and wellness for decades now, giving fans snippets of her extravagant self-care routines. And we can’t get enough of it!

In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, the supermodel revealed that lately, her workout routine comprises a few different things. “These days, I am including Pilates twice a week, along with the treadmill and some strength training. My favorite way to get some exercise is to take a hike with a friend. Good for the body and soul!”

In another 2021 interview with New Beauty, Crawford also revealed that quarantine made her up the ante for meditation. “I’ve been able to build and maintain my meditation practice. We’ve also been cooking more as a family. I bought the Breville Electric Wok , which has been something we’ve all enjoyed using.”

