Rumer Willis Shared the Most Adorable Photo of ‘Girl Dad’ Bruce Willis With His 3 Eldest Daughters

Rumer Willis was feeling a bit sentimental about her dad, Bruce Willis, and shared a sweet memory of him. She posted a black-and-white image of the Die Hard actor holding his three oldest daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28.

What makes the snapshot even more adorable is that they are all clowning around in a carefree moment together with their tongues sticking out at the camera. Bruce is wearing a baseball cap from his 1999 film, Breakfast of Champions, while Rumer and Scout sit on his lap. Tallulah is the tiniest one as she huddles into her sisters under the warmth of a fuzzy blanket. The Dancing With the Stars winner captioned the image, “Girl Dad.”

The 67-year-old actor has two younger daughters from his second marriage to Emma Heming: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7. Heming chimed in Rumer’s comments, agreeing with her post, “One of the best ones I know,” with a heart emoji. The family remains a united front after they revealed that Bruce is suffering from a language disorder called aphasia, leaving him unable to communicate as effectively as he used to. Bruce and Heming have kept a low profile since his medical diagnosis was made public, but they took some time off after the headlines.

The entire family has shown appreciation for the love fans have given Bruce and the support they’ve offered his daughters. Scout summed up her emotions after the world was let in on their dad’s secret. “Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world,” she wrote. “I’d hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday.”

