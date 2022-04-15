Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in a White Power Suit at Prince Harry’s Side For the Netherlands Invictus Games

Hot off of visiting Queen Elizabeth in the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The first event they hit on Friday was the welcome reception for the athletes and their families in The Hague — and the Duchess of Sussex’s first outfit did not disappoint.

This is Markle’s first appearance in Europe since she and Harry did their final public engagements as senior royals in March 2020, so any old outfit wouldn’t do. She went all-out with a spectacular white Valentino suit and accessorized the monochromatic look with a handbag by the Italian designer and Aquazzura shoes. The mother-of-two looked relaxed and happy to be by her husband on such a special day after delays due to the pandemic. Harry kept to his usual uniform of a black suit with a white button-down shirt — he let his wife’s stunning outfit make the big statement.

Meghan Markle MEGA.

The Invictus Games, which begin on April 16 and run through April 22, give military veterans with injuries or illnesses an opportunity to compete at a high level in sports like sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, powerlifting and swimming. The sporting event holds a close place in the duo’s hearts because it’s where they made their public debut as a couple at the Toronto, Canada games in 2017.

Prince Harry MEGA.

The Duchess of Sussex is only expected to be at the Invictus Games for the weekend, per Harper’s Bazaar, while Harry plans to be there for the entire week. He’s rooting for all of the athletes, but he did give an extra bit of support to Great Britain’s team in a Zoom call. “For a lot of you, you’ve already, as far as I’m concerned, you’ve already won gold by just getting to this point,” he encouraged them. “The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you.”

It’s great to see the games back after a hiatus — and it’s fabulous to see Meghan and Harry in action doing something they love.

