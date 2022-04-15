Did A$AP Rocky Cheat on Pregnant Rihanna? Here’s What We Know About Those Wild Rumors

There have been some wild rumors this week that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split after she discovered he was cheating on her. The hot gossip started on Twitter and spread like wildfire on social media and amongst their fanbase. But the rumor appears to be unfounded as insiders have reassured several media outlets that the breakup and the affair claims are completely untrue. But let’s take a look at what we know so far, and how we got here in the first place.

Where did these rumors come from?

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

The rumors first surfaced on a Twitter account run by fashion influencer, Louis Pisano. He tweeted on Thursday, “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” That sent everyone on the internet into a total frenzy as Pisano continued with the elaborate story in a thread of tweets, “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna?

The answer to this is simply no. One eyewitness who happened to dine at Craig’s in Los Angeles at the same time as the couple reports that Rihanna “looked fine” and that there was nothing that appeared unusual about their night out. “It felt normal between them,” they said to Page Six. And a source told TMZ that the two musicians, who are expecting their first child together, aren’t having relationship issues. “100% false on both counts,” they said. “One million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Did A$AP Rocky and Rihanna break up?

Don’t even think about it! A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are still together and getting ready to become parents. If anyone needs more convincing, just hear it from the Fenty founder, who gushed about their relationship in her recent Vogue cover story. It was their cross-country trip in the summer of 2020 that sealed the deal — just the two of them, no superstar status. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business,” she explained. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Is this all part of Drake’s plan to win back his true love?

We love a good conspiracy theory, especially since we know Drake is “not vibing” with A$AP Rocky. He’s now watching the woman he loved for over a decade start a family with another man — that has to hurt. But their roller-coaster romance has reached a full stop and Drake isn’t moving in on A$AP Rocky’s girl with an internet rumor. While a love triangle always leads to crazy headlines, Rihanna deserves happiness (not drama) on her journey to motherhood and we think Drake understands that, too.

