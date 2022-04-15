Sarah Michelle Gellar Brought Cruel Intentions Back to Life in These Must-See Photos With Selma Blair & Ryan Phillippe

The movie Cruel Intentions came out 23 years ago, but the cast is still friends after over two decades. Sarah Michelle Gellar shared sweet snapshots of a mini reunion with Selma Blair, Ryan Phillippe and director Roger Kumble. The iconic trio of actors came together for an art exhibit that featured paintings of well-recognized moments from the cult-hit film.

Gellar posted a carousel of their night together standing in front of artist Sam McKinniss’ works. Everyone was casually dressed, but still looking fabulous as they mugged for the camera. Everyone looks exactly the same as they did in 1999 — other than the blonde hair for Gellar and Blair. “Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day,” wrote the former Buffy star who turned 45 on Thursday. The strong friendship between Gellar and Blair is undeniable, it lasted far beyond their time as Kathryn and Cecile on-screen in Cruel Intentions.

Blair has often praised her BFF on social media for standing by her side after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This girl. (Always my girl) is everything. She tucked me in and brought me dinner and loved me up. I woke with so much love for #sarahmichellegellar,” she wrote in an Instagram post (reposted by Gellar) “Since the day I met her over 20 years ago, she fought for me along with [director] @rogerkumble to be Cecile. She took me under her wing and today is no different. I am so in love with my angel of a friend. The best.”

Cruel Intentions, 1999. Courtesy of Everett Collection.

The only one missing from the reunion out of the main cast was Reese Witherspoon, but it was nice to see Gellar, Blair and Phillippe come together on such a special night — honoring the birthday girl and the movie that brought them all together so many years ago.

