Kirsten Dunst Fans Flooded Amy Schumer With Death Threats For Calling Her a Seat Filler at the Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are going to be discussed for a long time to come, even beyond “The Slap.” Amy Schumer is finding that her hosting gig at the show is still meriting discussion amongst Kirsten Dunst fans, who misunderstood that the seat-filler moment was a planned joke. Things got so heated for Schumer that she began receiving death threats from the Oscar nominee’s irate followers.

Explaining to Howard Stern that she “wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that,” the Life & Beth star shared that they “talked beforehand” and “completely orchestrated” the moment along with Dunst’s fiancé, Jesse Plemons. Schumer pretended not to recognize the actress and assumed she was a seat filler. Plemons got in on the act by defending her honor — it was one big joke.

Quite a few people didn’t see it that way and the warnings got so intense that both the Secret Service and the Los Angeles Police Department got involved in protecting the comedian. “I got death threats,” Schumer revealed “They were so bad, that the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit. I’m like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will [Smith].’ The misogyny is unbelievable.”

Schumer is so cautious about her comedy, especially on Hollywood’s biggest night, she made sure to “reach out to people” if she was going to make light of them. “Because I’ve been burned too many times, and I didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad. So I told the Williams sisters, I told Will, I told Leo,” she said. They all gave her the thumbs up to joke away, but unfortunately, the memo didn’t reach Dunst’s fans.

