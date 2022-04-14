Michelle Obama Reminisces With a Sweet Family Photo of Sasha & Malia in the Great Outdoors

Michelle Obama got a little sentimental on her Instagram account when she shared some wonderful memories of her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, in Yosemite National Park in California. The family spent time there in 2016 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of America’s national park system.

The snapshot shows the Obamas looking happy and relaxed on a bright, sunny day. Michelle and Barack are dressed casually — the former first lady is wearing a black tank top and baseball cap while the former president has on jeans and a button-down white shirt. Sasha is next to her dad, who warmly embraces her as she looks into the camera’s lens. Malia stands next to her mom rocking a pink plaid shirt and blue tank top with her hair in braids.

The family’s love for the national parks hasn’t ceased since Barack has a brand-new show premiering on Netflix, which made it the perfect time to dust off these throwback photos. Michelle captioned the images, “Over the years, @BarackObama and I have been lucky enough to show our girls some of the magic of our world’s natural wonders. This time, Barack wants you to join in on the fun with his new @HigherGroundMedia show, Our Great National Parks, which is streaming now on Netflix.”

The Obamas are officially empty nesters now that Malia is a Harvard University graduate, and Sasha is currently in the middle of her college studies. Michelle and Barack have figured out a very clever way to stay connected to their adult children: family vacations. “You try to bribe them with like nice trips — ‘Hey, we’re going to Hawaii, you guys want to come?’ — So that they show up,” Barack joked on The Today Show this week. So, whether it’s a trip out in nature or to the beaches along the Pacific Ocean, the former first couple knows how to bring the family together.

