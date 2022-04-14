Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kaley Cuoco Says She’ll Never Marry Again 7 Months After Latest Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Kaley Cuoco Amy Harrity/Glamour.
Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her success with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, but it’s her personal life that has her thinking about her future. The 36-year-old actress knows — for sure— that a third trip down the aisle is not in the cards for her, according to her new cover story in the April issue of Glamour magazine.
She was married for four years to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, they divorced in 2016, and in September 2021, she separated from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, after their four-year marriage. Cuoco wants everyone to know that she’s done with the institution of marriage. “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership,” she said emphatically to Glamour’s Jessica Radloff. “But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” While that statement isn’t written across the cover of the magazine, she is working through the “trauma” of her marriage ending.
Kaley Cuoco Amy Harrity/Glamour.
The core focus of her inner work is all about “forgiveness” and being OK with herself for “making mistakes” in her personal life. She added, “I think that’s been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman.” And that’s when she learned that divorcing Cook, even though it was an amicable split, affected her emotionally and physically. “I am so capable and strong and I take on so many things,” Cuoco explained. “But this is the first time I faced something where I thought, I can’t do this alone. And it was just enough for me to voice it to my team, because…[normally] I can hide stuff. I was trying to hold everything [and everyone] up.”
Kaley Cuoco Amy Harrity/Glamour.
The pressure of being the star of a high-profile show amid dealing with her love life took a toll. That’s why she was open with her followers on social media that she “struggled this last year,” but she also knows that “you have to move forward.” So for now, Cuoco is sticking with a relationship that makes her very happy. “I do admit to being married to my career. I am,” she revealed. “It’s always been my first love.”

