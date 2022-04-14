How to Watch the New Kardashian Show Outside the US

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been too long since the Kardashians were on our screens. Actually, wait, it’s been less than a year since their E! reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to an end, and we are constantly seeing their posts on the ‘Gram, and news about the family on our feeds. You get the picture — the KarJenner clan has been going strong since their long-running reality TV series ended. But now, they’re officially back on the small screen with their new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu. If you’re an international fan, don’t worry, we have everything you need to know about how to watch the new series outside of the U.S.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ran from 2007 to 2021 and was the talk of reality TV for more than a decade. Chronicling the exploits, relationships, and milestones of the KarJenner family members, the series lifted the veil behind the headlines and took audiences right into the middle of family arguments, car rides, overseas trips and more. It was honestly only a matter of time before the first family of reality TV would reappear — enter: their new Hulu series which promises to show a “whole new side of the family.” (Sure, Kendall.)

While seeing a whole new side of the KarJenner family members might not be the order of the day, we’ll definitely see what the fam has been up to over the course of the past few months.

What is The Kardashians about?

In its inaugural season, The Kardashians is poised to tackle a few topics we already know about, but with a behind-the-scenes (or behind-the-headlines) look. From Kim Kardashian’s burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker, the dissolution of Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, and so much more — and that’s just the first season. We’re sure there’s even more in store for this lot, but based on the trailer, that’s more than enough to fill out the launch of their new show.

Are all the Kardashians in The Kardashians?

Pretty much! If you haven’t guessed from the promotional footage that’s been everywhere, all the ladies of the KarJenner clan — from matriarch Kris Jenner, to youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, even a few Kardashian kids — make appearances in the new series. Then, of course, there will be appearances by longtime KarJenner-adjacent members like Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney’s new beau (fiancé? husband?) Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker in ‘The Kardashians’ Photo courtesy of Hulu.

For what it’s worth, we probably won’t see Pete Davidson in the first season. And the thought of Kanye West returning is pretty slim. Plus, who knows if Rob Kardashian will return to the family’s reality TV fold. Regardless, we know fans will be watching intently to see what’s in store in the next chapter of the Kardashians’ lives.

How to watch The Kardashians outside of the U.S.

If you’re living in the United States, all you need to watch The Kardashians is a subscription to Hulu. You can choose between a monthly plan with ads at $6.99/month (annually 69.99/year), ad-free for $12.99/month. If you’re already a subscriber, you’re all set! But for fans outside of the U.S., we have a few options for how you can check out the new series starting today. Read on for more on how to watch The Kardashians outside of the U.S.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch The Kardashians and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.S. for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up especially for you that masks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case The Kardashians, which streams exclusively on Hulu) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with it’s three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll play just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $8.32 per month. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 72% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

Where can I revisit Keeping Up With The Kardashians if that’s something I want to do?

All 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are available to stream right now on Hulu. You can go all the way back to the series that started it all by revisiting the show’s first episode from 2007 all the way to the series’ finale in 2021.

