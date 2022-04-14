John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett On His Birthday: ‘I Miss You More Than Words Can Say’

When it comes to celebrating his kids’ special moments, no matter how big or small, John Travolta is always going the extra mile to let them know how much they’re loved. Yesterday, the Oscar-nominated actor marked a somber occasion — remembering his late son Jett on what would’ve been his 30th birthday. Travolta’s tribute to Jett was incredibly poignant, and a perfect way to publicly celebrate his son’s life.

Travolta took to Instagram to share the precious birthday post, which featured a black-and-white photo of the father-son pair from when Jett was just a little boy. In the snapshot, Travolta is absolutely beaming, looking every bit the proud papa. Far more moving than the photo, however, were the words Travolta wrote to accompany the picture in the caption. “My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” the first half of the caption read.

“I think about you everyday [SIC]. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.” Travolta’s simple but moving post completely resonated with everyone who saw it, and the actor received a lot of love and support in the comment section. “Oh John. My hand in yours,” actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote. Travolta’s daughter, 22-year-old Ella, also commented, writing, “Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much.”

Jett, whom Travolta shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, passed away at the age of 16 in 2009. Along with Ella, Travolta and Preston also shared 11-year-old son Ben. Practically every year without fail, Travolta remembers his eldest son on his birthday. All over his Instagram grid are photos and videos dedicated to his kids and late wife, showing us that his greatest roles will always be as a father and husband. We’re sure no matter how much time has passed, Travolta and his family still feel Jett’s absence. But to see his life celebrated on such an important day surely brings them comfort, and we hope it’s a tradition Travolta and his kids will carry on.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.