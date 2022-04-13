Michael Strahan Is Such a Proud Dad Watching His Model Daughter Isabella Take On Her First Runway

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan is beaming with pride after his 17-year-old daughter Isabella made her runway debut for Sherri Hill. He was so impressed with her big accomplishment that he documented the moment with a video collage on Instagram.

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad,” he captioned the clip. The video showed Isabella backstage getting her makeup done and absolutely nailing her walk down the runway. Dad kept a close eye on his daughter and smiled broadly when he saw her on the catwalk.

Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, are his youngest children from his second marriage to Jean Muggli, the couple divorced in 2006. He also has two adult children, daughter Tanita, 30, and son Michael Jr., 27, from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins. Even with his busy schedule (and early mornings) on the ABC News program, Michael has always made sure to be a “present” parent. That was something he learned from his dad, Gene.

“He always included us in everything he did, and that’s what I learned from him. Always be present. Always be a part,” he told City Dads Group. “And don’t think that your kids don’t understand what you do or that it’s too early to get them involved to see what you do.” He also appreciates that his girls keep him “young” by making “everything seem not so serious.” The TV personality added, “As an adult, at a certain point in your life you go, ‘OK, now I’m an adult, and this has to be this way.’ And they make you realize, you can have fun and play and enjoy your life the whole way through! You’re able to enjoy your life the entire way through. The innocence of kids, my kids, keep me focused and help me with that.” Judging from the look as his face as Isabella made her modeling debut, he enjoyed it just as much as she did.

