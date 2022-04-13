Tom Brady’s Son Jack Looks So Much Like Dad in This New Instagram Showing Off His Athletic Skills

Where did the time go? Tom Brady’s oldest son Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, was just a tiny tyke celebrating his dad’s Super Bowl wins and now, the 14-year-old son is all grown up — and following in his father’s footsteps. The back-in-action football player posted photos and videos demonstrating Jack’s natural athletic prowess.

Jack, standing next to his dad, mugged for the camera while also revealing how much he looks like Tom. From their eyes to their sweet smile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has an official mini-me (or not so mini anymore). The videos show the duo playing basketball and football with ease, and it looks like Tom knows his son could have an athletic career if he wants one. He wrote a humorous caption to the post, “Dad still wins for now.. I don’t love my chances next year though.”

Tom hasn’t been secretive about his ambitions for his eldest son. On his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! last year, he talked about the excitement of taking Jack to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, for a football game. He got a little carried away and told him, “That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.” But there is someone in the house who doesn’t want Tom to put any pressure on Jack: Gisele Bündchen.

He revealed that his wife overheard the conversation and chimed in with her thoughts. “‘Just let him be what he wants to be, for god’s sakes,’ ” Tom recalled the supermodel’s advice. So, Bündchen clearly wants dad to calm down and let Jack figure things out for himself, but that Instagram post is sending a strong message — Jack has talent.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Tom Brady and his kids on the football field.