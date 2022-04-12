Jennifer Lopez Was Both Naked & Speechless When Ben Affleck Proposed to Her

If you’re following Jennifer Lopez closely, then you know her newsletter, On the JLo, is where she’s been dishing all the details about her engagement to Ben Affleck. The latest edition title, “How It Went Down,” gives insight into the proposal and that it happened on a Saturday night while she was in her “favorite place on earth.”

Yes, Lopez was completely naked and soaking in a bubble bath when her “beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.” Revealing that she was “taken totally off guard,” Jenny from the Block “looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time” because she is just as shocked as all of us that Bennifer 2.0 is really happening. She wrote, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’ “

She loved that the proposal was “nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing” she believes ever have happened to her. We also love that she gushed about one final detail that makes our Bennifer hearts soar. She mentioned that it was “just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” How can you not fall right into the Bennifer love bubble with them? They have that rare opportunity to rewrite their story.

The Marry Me star also included a gorgeous close-up photo of her engagement ring adding, “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.” While sources close to the couple are saying the wedding will be an “elaborate and grand” affair, Lopez and Affleck want it to be intimate — just like their wedding proposal.

