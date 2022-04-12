Kim Kardashian’s 6-Year-Old Son Saint Saw a Pop-Up Ad Offering ‘Unseen Footage’ of Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian had to know that this day would come — the day one of her four kids discovers her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. While she probably hoped that she would be the one to break the news, it looks like a pop-up internet ad made its way to six-year-old son Saint’s computer screen.

The scene plays out in the new season of The Kardashians, according to TMZ, and it sends Kim into a tailspin since the advertising claims to have “unseen footage” of her sex tape. Not only does she have to answer Saint’s delicate questions, but she also gets her lawyers involved, in case there is a site selling the video. While Kardashian is “99.9% sure” there isn’t anything else out there, she was smart to notify her legal team — and she even gets emotional with ex Kanye West when she asks him for support.

This revelation from the show ties together a January interview where West claimed to have retrieved a laptop that had footage of a second sex tape from Ray J. The Yeezy founder alleged that Kardashian sobbed when he handed over the laptop to her. “It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity,” he told the Hollywood Unlocked podcast.

The laptop wound up having innocent footage of Kardashian and Ray J.’s vacation to Mexico from years ago — and that was confirmed by her legal representatives. “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen [on the computer], only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” her team told The Los Angeles Times. They also added that the reality star “remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape.” While she was able to clear that mess up, Kardashian knows she has a lot of explaining to do to her young kids about the lessons learned from her sex tape in the years ahead.

