Britney Spears Just Revealed She & Sam Asghari Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Let the “…Baby One More Time” headlines commence: Britney Spears revealed in a new Instagram post that she’s pregnant and expecting her third child — her first with Sam Asghari. The beloved pop star has been incredibly clear about wanting to expand her family. And as her life with Asghari enters an exciting new chapter — they’ve been engaged since September, but some fans are wondering if they already tied the knot — it seems like the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The mom of two, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with Kevin Federline, took to her personal Instagram account earlier today, sharing a beautiful photo of a tea cup and flowers along with a lengthy caption. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'” Spears recalled. Asghari made a bit of a joke, telling Spears, “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” Then, Spears detailed that she “got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote. You can see the post here.

Britney Spears recently referenced Sam Asghari as her "husband" and it has many wondering if the pop-star was secretly wed. https://t.co/Uw7c8IHEXl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 7, 2022

Spears also took the post as an opportunity to tell fans that she “won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have,” she wrote. The entertainer also detailed that she previously endured “perinatal depression” during her first pregnancies, sharing the experience (on top of the pervasiveness of paparazzi) was “absolutely horrible.”

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” Spears continued. “But now women talk about it everyday…thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.” We’ve known for a while that Spears has wanted to expand her family. Even during her vulnerable testimony in the time leading to the end of her restrictive conservatorship, Spears openly discussed how she wanted to have another child, but wasn’t allowed to under the constraints of her conservatorship. We’re so happy and excited to see Spears thriving in this next chapter of her life and we look forward to seeing all the updates she shares along the way.

