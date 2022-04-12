How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like us, then you’ve been enjoying a bevy of beloved U.K. series courtesy of creatives across the pond. Whether you’ve been binging Netflix’s Bridgerton, catching up on the final season of Peaky Blinders, or perusing even more entertainment fare from the U.K., you’ve probably found plenty of shows to obsess over — and enjoy with a nice cup of tea. Well, we’re here to add another title to your growing list of U.K. shows. If you haven’t caught it already, Derry Girls is a delightful, charming series about a group of friends in their formidable teen years in ’90s Northern Ireland. We’ve got all the details on how to watch the the third and final season in the U.S., as the last batch of episodes premiere in the U.K.

Before we breakdown everything you need to know about how to watch the final season of Derry Girls, let’s take it back to the show’s start and how it garnered such a dedicated following. Derry Girls is all about a group of teen girls living their lives during the Troubles in ’90s Northern Ireland. As if navigating hormones and school wasn’t enough, these teens are constantly met with the intense political conflict happening around them. The series premiered in the U.K. back in January 2018 — but it wasn’t until December 2018 (practically a full year) before U.S. audiences were introduced to Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), friends Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Clare (Nicola Coughlan), and Michelle’s British cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn), aka our Derry Girls.

By the time Derry Girls finally reached the U.S., it inspired a major following, adding to the already established bevy of fans in the U.K. The second season only added to the series’ popularity when it arrived in 2019. But it’s been years since fans got to visit Derry, and see even more of the exploits and misadventures of our favorite girls (and James…don’t forget James). Following a thrilling end to season 2 — including James’ indoctrination as a true Derry Girl and the school’s prom — the possibilities for what misadventures the group has in season 3 are endless, and the trailer shows just how much mischief they’ll get up to.

What’s Derry Girls season 3 about?

In the backdrop of the Troubles, the Derry Girls try to embrace “what time they have left,” as Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) so ominously says. The third and final season will focus on school exams, trips, dancing, and so much more of the teens’ lives, all the while a militarized political conflict is happening all around them. With this group of friends, you know some mischief is in store, as they make the best of their youth amid a serious moment in history. We’re sure the third season of Derry Girls will include a worthwhile send-off for the gang. Speaking of our Derry Girls, let’s dig in to who’s returning for the third season.

Who’s back for Derry Girls season 3?

Dedicated fans of the beloved little series will be happy to know that the entire cast is back for the third and final season. Our four Derry Girls — Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and Nicola Coughlan (and Dylan Llewellyn as James) — are back for one final spin around Northern Ireland. While this quintet of talent garnered a lot of praise and love from fans, new viewers will surely recognize Coughlan from Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Clare Harland in ‘Derry Girls’ Aidan Monaghan/Hat Trick / ©Channel 4 / Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix original series, and previously teased the new season about Regency Era courtship in our exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen Coughlan show off her range (and Derry accent to boot), Derry Girls is an absolute must-watch for fans of the scene-stealing star. A number of memorable supporting cast members will return, too, like sardonic nun Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney). We can’t wait for this cast to be back on our screens again. But enough build-up. Let’s get to the part you’ve been waiting for: how to watch Derry Girls in the U.S.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US

While U.S. fans might think they’re out of luck, there is a way they can watch the final episodes of Derry Girls at the same time as the third season debuts on Channel 4 in the U.K. Let’s break it down for you below.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Derry Girls and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.K. for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up especially for you that masks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case Derry Girls, which streams on Channel 4) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with it’s three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll play just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $8.32 per month. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

ExpressVPN $12.95 Buy now Sign Up

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 72% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

NordVPN $11.99 Buy now Sign Up

How do I watch the first two seasons of Derry Girls?

You can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Derry Girls on Netflix right now.

