Kourtney Kardashian Made the ‘First Move’ on Travis Barker After Friend-Zoning Him for Years

With The Kardashians‘ premiere on Hulu just days away, details about the first episode are starting to leak out. With Kim Kardashian revealing where and when she met Pete Davidson (spoiler alert: it was not Saturday Night Live), we now have Kourtney Kardashian spilling the details on who made the first move in her relationship with Travis Barker.

Calling the Blink-182 drummer one of her “closest friends for probably eight years” in the premiere show, via Life & Style, Kourtney shared that a romance developed after hanging out “on a friend level.” But things noticeably changed for the Poosh founder, who explained that she was “a girl who finally knows what she deserves” — making quite a dig at ex Scott Disick.

And that’s what led to the romantic turn in their friendship, but it was Barker who was taking it very slowly which made Kourtney pretty impatient. “I was definitely always attracted to Travis. He was taking a long time [to kiss me],” she shared in a confessional. “I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move.” They were inseparable after that moment and momager Kris Jenner joked, “They are so happy and seem so in love and never stop making out, by the way. Like, ever.”

We all know how this relationship plays out since the episode was filmed months ago. Kravis is already engaged and sort-of married after their Las Vegas ceremony without a marriage license last week. We will have to wait for the formal ceremony, which is expected to happen later this year — and we are expecting a lot of Kourtney and Barker PDA.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.