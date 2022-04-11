Hugh Jackman Celebrates ‘Extraordinary Wife’ Deborra-Lee Furness In Touching 26th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples — and they are celebrating their 26th anniversary to prove it. The Music Man star took time out of his busy Broadway schedule to honor his love on their special day.

Sharing a sweet selfie of Furness cuddled up to her husband on a cold beach day, there’s just something about their love that feels like it runs right to their core. “Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” wrote Jackman. “Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!” The duo has a love-at-first-sight romance that happened when they met on the set of her Australian TV series, Correlli.

“We just had this amazing connection,” Furness shared on Anh’s Brush With Fame. “And I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is.” Jackman feels the same way about his wife, but everything they do is as a team — from their home life to their successful jobs in entertainment. “Because,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “everything that’s happened in my career and on-screen, off-screen, we’ve always done it together.”

Jackman and Furness are currently enjoying their time in New York City together, where Furness even got into the act of helping him prep for the role by running lines with him. There was just one thing she wouldn’t do — “tap dancing,” she joked to People. Every relationship has to have its limits — and tap dancing is it for Jackman and Furness. Happy Anniversary!

