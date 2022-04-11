Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 15-Year-Old Twins D’Lila & Jessie Combs Coordinate Their Red Carpet Look With Big Sister Chance

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ three daughters, Chance Combs, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 15, continue to take the red carpet by storm. Every time they show up for an event, the cameras are aimed at them. These rising superstars showed up looking spotlight-ready at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday with coordinating outfits that made them look so grown up.

D’Lila and Jessie stepped out in matching herringbone mini dresses by Area with a pop of pink and blue feathers on each shoulder. They kept their accessories simple with black strappy sandals and a black clutch to let their gorgeous outfits do all of the talking. Their big sis Chance went for a softer color with a baby pink Dolce & Gabbana dress that felt romantic with its floral appliqués. She went for a monochromatic theme and kept her accessories pink — from her clutch right down to her shoes.

D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs Sipa via AP Images.

The choice of outfits was perfect because they were there to present the Fashion Influencer award to Barbie. These experiences are not just a grab at fame for Combs’ daughters, the music mogul has already publicly discussed prepping his kids to “inherit the keys to his kingdom in equal parts with his three sons,” Justin Dior Combs, 28, King Combs, 24, and Quincy Taylor Brown, 30. He wants them to be savvy in business to help run the empire he created, including Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits, AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, REVOLT Films and REVOLT MEDIA & TV.

Even though Chance, D’Lila and Jessie are only teens, it looks like they are already pros in the spotlight. They are making their father proud and getting ready to follow in his footsteps.

