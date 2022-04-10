Katie Holmes Was Spotted Wearing Gorgeous Kate Spade Flats — & We Found Three Dupes For Over $100 Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the 1990s, we’ve all wanted a peek at Katie Holmes’ gorgeous wardrobe. A few weeks back, Holmes showed off her amazing sense of style, rocking an all Kate Spade ensemble. We fawned over the dress, the hair, the bag, and now, the shoes.

Courtesy of kate spade new york via Michael Simon

We love Kate Spade, but sometimes, we don’t love the price tag. Maybe we’re saving up for something or already blew through our self-given shoe budget for the month. Either way, we needed to find a dupe for those gorgeous white shoes — and that’s exactly what we found.

Now, the shoes Holmes rocked were the ever-so iconic Kate Spade New York Veronica Slingback Flat, which retails for nearly $200. If you’re looking for a good dupe, we found quite a few that may fit your shoe budget more. Check out some dupes we found below!

Naturalizer Women’s Rory Ballet Flats — $79.95

Courtesy of Naturalizer Naturalizer.

These perforated shoes are almost an exact match to those stylish white flats. Both breathable and comfortable, this dupe is perfect for those long-walking days.

DREAM PAIRS Women’s Ballet Flats — $21.59, originally $35.99

Courtesy of DREAM PAIRS DREAM PAIRS.

If you’re looking for a more sleek version of Holmes’ flats, snag these stylish pointed flats . Both slip-resistant and clean, these will surely be your go-to shoe.

MUSSHOE Knit Flats Shoes — $39.99

Courtesy of MUSSHOE MUSSHOE.

Combine style and comfort with this knitted dupe. With the same shape and color, it’s like you’re getting a cheaper, comfier alternative.

