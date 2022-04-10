Halle Berry Looks ‘Sunkissed’ In New Glowing & Chic Snapshot

Without fail, Halle Berry breaks the internet with her glowing, radiant beauty and jaw-dropping selfies. And this time is no different.

On April 8, Berry posted a photo of herself on Instagram. She posted it with the simple caption, “☀️kissed.”

In the photo, we see Berry in a concrete background, sitting on the steps in an all-black ensemble. She truly looks sun-kissed as her skin glows against the sunlight. Along with that, her sheer black coat adds another layer of glow to the whole look, making us stare in awe.

Many of her superstar friends commented on the radiant post, with Julianne Moore calling Berry a “cutie.” And even her boyfriend Van Hunt commented a kissing emoji under the post!

We’re swooning over this photo of Berry (or really, every photo of herself that she posts on her Instagram!)

In an interview with W Magazine back in 2016, the Bruised director and star said her modeling and beauty queen background actually worked against her at the beginning of her career. “I came from the world of beauty pageants and modeling and right away when people heard that I got discounted as an actor.”

The former beauty queen talked to CBS Sunday Morning‘s Kelefa Sanneh, back in late 2021 about beauty standards and her own personal views on the subject. “Beauty is so subjective, but that word has been tagged to me since the beginning of my career. And so I’ve had to work really hard to dispel what beauty is and what beauty does and what beauty can do.”

