Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Her Toned Figure & Husband Patrick’s Photography Skills In New Bikini Pictures

Even though Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ nuptials are over, that doesn’t mean they can’t show the world how amazing their honeymoon was. Specifically, Brittany has been blessing our Instagram timelines lately with bikini pictures from her and Patrick’s luxurious beachside honeymoon in St. Barts.

On April 8, Brittany posted a series of photos on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “On the Instagram Husband series, here’s today’s update… @patrickmahomes killed it🤣🔥”

You can see the bikini photos HERE.

In the photos taken by Patrick, we see Brittany’s backside as she poses in a purple bikini. She’s standing up in a lavish pool overlooking the mountains and oceanside, while our jaws are dropping at her amazingly toned figure.

From her colorful bikini sets to her perfect beach hair, she looks like a goddess! (And Patrick’s photography skills are quite nice as well!)

The Mahomes have been together since high school but didn’t get engaged until Sept. 2020, also known as the same month they announced that they were expecting their first child. Then the pair welcomed a daughter in early 2021 named Sterling Skye. On March 12, 2022, the pair finally wed in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii, where Sterling also played a big part in the ceremony.

During an Instagram story Q&A per HollywoodLife, Brittany revealed why they decided to have a destination wedding in Hawaii. She said that they wanted to marry in the state where they fell in love on their first vacation together. “We have just loved it ever since. The weather and views are just perfections there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

