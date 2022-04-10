Jennifer Lopez Reveals The Touching Details Behind Her Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck

The world exploded when news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged again. On April 8, after some speculation, Lopez confirmed on her website On the JLO that she and Affleck were engaged. In the dreamy video, everyone has been fawning over every detail, from her light sweater to the look of joy on Lopez’s face. But everyone is swooning over the engagement ring.

We’ve seen some unique, expensive engagement rings over the years, and Lopez’s is definitely up there for both. What everyone wants to know, though, is “Why green?” The engagement ring has a large green stone in the middle with two smaller diamonds on both sides.

Per US Magazine, Lopez has talked about her deep love for the color green many times on her website. “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Is your heart melting too? We love that Affleck took this into account when finding the perfect engagement ring for Lopez.

The pair met while filming the movie Gigli back in 2001, dating quickly after their first encounter. They dated from 2002 to 2004, getting engaged in late 2002. They ended up calling off their wedding, subsequently splitting in early 2004. However, the pair rekindled their romance back in April 2021. Bennifer 2.0 is stronger than ever before, and now happily engaged.

