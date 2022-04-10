Paris Jackson Reveals Where She’s At Her ‘Happiest’ In Colorful & Moody Snapshots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Jackson’s Instagram is full of dreamy snapshots of her while on tour and we can’t get enough of it. On April 9, Jackson posted a photo on her Instagram with the simple caption, “happiest”

In the dreamy photo, we see Jackson performing, singing her heart out on stage with fellow performer DIIØRIØ. She’s wearing her signature rocker-chic look of lace and crushed velvet as blue lights shine on her. She looks so at peace, at her happiest while she’s performing. Not only that, but she looks absolutely stunning in this colorful snapshot.

Jackson has been killing it lately, already making her mark in the music world with her unique sound and stage presence. She recently released her new ep called the lost ep, which she’s been performing songs from while on her first solo tour overseas. We love that she’s able to do what she loves after so long.

Back in 2020, Jackson did an interview with Variety talking about her love for performing. She said, “There are so many different cool parts about being a musician, and performing is one of them.”

She added her dream career is “to do this for the rest of my life… Connect with other artists like this, and to create like this. It just makes my heart so full. It’s that feeling like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I’m doing exactly what I need to be doing. It’s hard to explain, but it’s incredible.”

