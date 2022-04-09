We Found Three Dupes For Jennifer Lopez’s Cardigan In Her Engagement Video — Starting At Only $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The world was not ready for what Jennifer Lopez had in store on her website. When everyone caught a glimpse of the brief video, confirming her engagement to Ben Affleck, everyone was in shock. Finally, the surprising pair are ready to tie the knot — and everyone is over the moon for them. From the sparkling ring to the bright cardigan, the whole video was ethereal. But let’s talk about that sweater because it was the cutest!

So the cardigan is actually from celebrity-loved brand Cult Gaia, and the exact piece is their bestselling Ruta Knit Cardigan that retails for over $350. Now if you want the look, but aren’t a fan of the price tag, don’t worry. We found some amazing white cardigan dupes from Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at only $30.

Check out some amazing dupes for Lopez’s engagement cardigan below!

VIGOSS Destructed Crop Cable Cardigan — $39.00, originally $59.00

Courtesy of VIGOSS VIGOSS.

This lightweight cardigan perfectly captures that cream-colored sweater everyone is screaming over. With shredded edges and a cable knit design, this sweater will instantly be a favorite.

VIGOSS Destructed Crop Cable Cardigan $39.00, originally $59.00 Buy now Sign Up

Angashion Women’s Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater in White — $36.98

Courtesy of Angashion Angashion.

This quality cable-knit sweater

is an amazing dupe that you can wear with literally any outfit you’d want. Both loose and snuggly, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon bestseller.

Angashion Women's Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater in White $36.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

MEROKEETY Women’s Waffle-Knit Cardigan — $29.99, originally $49.99

Courtesy of MEROKEETY MEROKEETY.

This Amazon favorite cardigan

is the pinnacle of comfort and elegance. The beige-colored open-side cardigan is a must-have dupe that’s now 40 percent off.

MEROKEETY Women's Waffle-Knit Cardigan $29.99, originally $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

