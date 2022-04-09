Zooey Deschanel Posts An Adorable Reaction to Boyfriend Jonathan Scott’s GRWM Video

Once again, Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott remind the world that they’re the cutest couple around — all with an Instagram comment.

On March 8, Scott posted a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video of himself on Instagram. He posted it with the caption, “Just a reminder that no, I do not normally wake up like this 😂 #GRWM #TBT.”

In the video, “Good As Hell” by Lizzo is blaring as Scott starts off with messy hair, a gray shirt, and yawning. Then he transitions the video to him, looking dapper and confident, wearing a purple velvet suit. While we’re obsessed with this GRWM video, we’re also obsessed with Deschanel’s adorable comment. Deschanel commented almost immediately, saying, “My handsome fella!!!”

Along with Deschanel and Scott’s cute, candid snapshots, we always fawn over their loving Instagram comments to one another. It just shows how they keep it light and fun throughout it all.

Deschanel and Scott started dating soon after meeting in Aug. 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Since then, the pair have been on Cloud 9.

Per the TODAY Show, Scott said how in love he is with Deschanel. Along with that, he also divulged that this is the first relationship where he feels he is valued. “I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like ‘what?’ So I think I’ll hold on to this one.”

