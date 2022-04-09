Demi Moore & Daughter Scout Willis Look Ready For Spring In New Mother-Daughter Photo

Yet again, Demi Moore and her second eldest daughter Scout Willis wow their Instagram fans with a beautiful mother-daughter snapshot.

On March 6, Moore posted a couple of photos on her Instagram, featuring her middle child. She posted the photos with the caption, “Cherry blossom season 🌸 A day at the museum with Alex Koo and @scoutlaruewillis.”

In the first photo, we see Moore, Willis, and Koo in front of a cherry blossom painting. In the next photo, we see just one of our favorite mother-daughter duos standing in front of the painting, rocking some colorful ensembles. Moore is opting for her classic white tee, jeans, and black blazer topped with a pink face mask. Willis is truly excited for Spring as she rocks a pink windbreaker, yellow purse, and light-wash jeans.

We love their mother-daughter selfies, and we’re thinking they coordinated their outfits this time. We’re seeing some similarities in color schemes, and we’re kind of obsessed. It’s been a few months since their last mother-daughter selfie, and that one made us see double!

However, the pair are always on each other’s Instagram timelines in one way or another. Moore frequently shows support for Willis’ budding music career, posting about Willis’ new singles and resharing the official photoshoots. While all of her daughters make appearances on her Instagram, Sout makes the most appearances.

Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis share three daughters together named Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

