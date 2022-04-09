Salma Hayek Shares a Glimpse Into Her ‘Perfect’ Morning With A Beautiful No-Makeup Selfie

Salma Hayek has made us turn into real-life heart-eye emojis daily. From swimsuit snapshots to regal red carpet looks, we can’t get enough of her. This time, we’re swooning over her newest Instagram post featuring a rare, no-makeup selfie.

On April 3, Hayek shared an ethereal photo of herself on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption both in English and Spanish, saying, “Perfect Sunday morning. #cat #coffee #nomakeup Mañana dominguera perfecta. #gato #cafedeolla.”

In the photo, we see a bare-faced Hayek holding a cup of coffee with her cat in the background. We see the sunlight illuminating her naturally wavy hair and golden flowers near her. Truly, she looks like an angel in this morning snapshot!

Many celebrities have been sharing no-makeup selfies lately, including Jennifer Love Hewitt. We love seeing our favorite celebrities show off full, glamorous faces, but we also love these bare-faced selfies.

Now, this Sunday morning selfie is the perfect example of self-care. According to Hayek, though, her self-care routine is a little more out there. In a June 2021 interview with People, the Eternals star revealed that her form of self-care is to meditate frequently alongside her rescued pet owl Kering. She admitted that she brings Kering with her into her meditation room a lot, saying, “You won’t believe this. I do meditate with the owl very, very often… The minute I go deep into meditation, she stays super still.”

