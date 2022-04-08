Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Giving Us Major Buffy Vibes With This ‘Spring Break’ Bikini Pic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is kicking back this weekend because she’s officially on vacation — and it looks like she’s ready to have some fun. The 44-year-old actress looks like she is in Palm Springs with a dog, a cocktail and some beautiful sunshine.

Wearing a yellow bikini top with a white shirt as a coverup over it, she took a powerful pose by the pool and raised a glass to the holiday ahead. “Spring break 2022,” she wrote in the caption. We were getting total bad-ass Buffy vibes from the snapshot, and we weren’t alone. One fan commented, “I imagine Buffy living the same life right now. You both deserve it.” Another follower chimed in about her pose, writing, “The power stance! Definitely look like you should be holding a stake instead of a drink!”

Gellar is retired from playing Buffy on TV, but she already has a replacement in mind should a reboot ever come to fruition — “I vote Zendaya,” she said in the book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, via ScreenRant, and we couldn’t agree more. Both women have the talent to play strong, smart, yet still vulnerable, characters, so Zendaya could slide right into Gellar’s Buffy shoes.

There’s currently no Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival on the horizon, but Gellar is making sure her legacy isn’t forgotten — from the stance to the attitude. It’s almost like the character went on spring break with Gellar and her family to do a little vampire-slaying in the desert.

