Jessica Simpson Showed Off Her Body in a Bikini After a Long Journey to Feel Confident: ‘Enjoyed a Good Proud Cry Today’

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her body and honoring the miracles it brought to her life: daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8. But she knows the effort she put into her fitness after giving birth three times — and it’s nothing but hard work.

She posted a beautiful and happy photo of herself looking fit and toned in an adorable paisley-print bikini. She accessorized the poolside look with a white pair of sunglasses with gold lenses and a tie-dye hat. She looks incredible, but it’s her caption that is really moving. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love,” she wrote.

The mom-of-three was consistently scrutinized by the media for her weight loss or weight gain over the years — criticism that was certainly unwarranted. Simpson finally threw out the body-shaming narrative — and her scale — after she was beating herself up for the weight she gained during her third pregnancy. “Here I was, creating life, this miracle baby that we didn’t expect but welcomed because we knew she was exactly who we needed to complete our family,” she wrote for Amazon Original Stories, via E! News. “My heart literally beat for hers. I looked down at my belly, which was all I could see back then anyway, then over to the scale. ‘This,’ I said aloud, ‘is not right.'”

Telling the scale, “goodbye,” she made a powerful declaration about owning her story and her health journey, “I don’t care if you’re broken. I’m not.” That moment changed her life and she put in the work to have a healthy relationship with her body — nobody can control how she feels about herself now because she’s in command.

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.