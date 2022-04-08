Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Brought His New Girlfriend to The Kardashians Premiere

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who went red-carpet official with a significant other at Thursday night’s premiere of The Kardashians, Scott Disick also brought his new girlfriend to the Hulu event. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend held hands throughout the night with model Rebecca Donaldson as they made their couple’s debut.

Disick looked handsome in a black suit, crisp white shirt and a black-and-white square in his breast pocket while Donaldson wore a shapely charcoal-gray dress that had an accented one-sleeve design. (See the photos HERE.) This is a major relationship move for Disick, who knows that any event where the entire Kardashian clan is in attendance will be scrutinized by the press and fans alike. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple seemed a bit formal with each other, but relaxed by the end of the evening, enjoying a laugh with Pete Davidson and Kim.

There was probably a lot of pressure on Donaldson since this is a high-profile event to make a red-carpet debut and it happens to be the same week Kourtney married fiancé Travis Barker. There’s always a lot happening in the Kardashian family, and it can be hard for an outsider to feel comfortable inside their bubble. But even Disick feels this way sometimes, especially after Kourtney hooked up with the Blink-182 drummer.

An Us Weekly source called Kourtney and Disick’s relationship “strained” now that she’s moving on with her life. That worried Disick, who has always counted on the entire Kardashian family for support. “Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians,” they added. “This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.” It remains to be seen how Disick’s new relationship will play out, but there are definitely major dynamics changes without the Kardashian clan.

