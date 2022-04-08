Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Attended Their First Red-Carpet Event Together Last Night

It was Kim Kardashian’s big night with the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, but she wasn’t there alone. Boyfriend Pete Davidson accompanied her as they made their official debut as a couple at a major red-carpet event.

Kim looked stunning in her form-fitting silver dress that showed off her gorgeous figure while Davidson looked sharp in a black blazer over a white t-shirt. The couple clasped hands as the crowd and photographers swarmed them as they entered Goya Studios in Los Angeles. If anyone doubted whether they are serious about each other, this was confirmation that the couple is solid.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian APEX/MEGA.

The Saturday Night Live star seems to fit right into the Kardashian family, bonding with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and even spending time with Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, recently. The duo has faced quite a bit of adversity early on in their relationship after Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West aired his grievances about them in public. Davidson made sure to stick up for Kim by privately texting Kanye, which naturally led the rapper to share snapshots of their messages on his Instagram page.

Pete Davidson,Kim Kardashian APEX/MEGA.

“Pete is at a point where he is not backing down,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “He needs Kanye to stop and thinks he has gone way too far. Pete is super into Kim, and this is how he is showing it. He is not taking anything from Kanye anymore.” The feud seemed to have had the opposite effect than Kanye intended — it drew Kim and the comedian closer together. Now that they are red-carpet official, there is no stopping their romance now.

