Jennifer Lopez Appeared to Cover Up a Big Diamond Ring on Her Engagement Finger Yesterday

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spoken about learning their lessons with the media the first time they were engaged, so it’s possible they are doing things very differently the second time around. Jenny from the Block was seen sporting a huge diamond ring on Monday that has many fans wondering if they privately got engaged.

Lopez was out furniture shopping (they have a big house to furnish) with 14-year-old daughter Emme when TMZ photographers captured a sparkling diamond on THAT finger. (See the photos HERE.) It doesn’t look like a ring we’ve seen her wear before, and it sure looks like an engagement ring. Affleck is known for his grand gestures with massive pieces of jewelry for his queen, so if they got engaged — he went all-out.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend sweet quality time together as a blended family during school pickup. https://t.co/igjbOeI9SP — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 1, 2022

On her way out of the store, Lopez was well aware of the paparazzi, so that diamond was flipped around and out of sight. Coincidence? Or is she hiding something? In February, the Marry Me star let it be known that she believes proposals are “an intimate, sacred thing,” and that she wanted the big moment with Affleck to be about the two of them, and nobody else. “When you’re about to pledge your lives to each other that’s a big deal,” she told Heart FM radio.

That’s a much different stance from when she got engaged to ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, their proposal was an Instagram official moment. With Affleck, she is willing to keep a lower profile to keep their love off the 24-hour news cycle (but still make headlines when they want to). We wouldn’t be surprised if Bennifer is engaged, but they will let us know when the time is right.

