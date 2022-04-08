Star Jones Reveals How She Fought For Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination Behind the Scenes

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court had many people rejoicing, but no one as loudly as Star Jones. The lawyer and TV personality exclusively told SheKnows at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday that it was one of her “proudest moments” in her career because she had worked behind the scenes with the Black Women’s Leadership Collective to help get her nominated.

She explained that the group collaborated with “the most prominent African-American-led women’s groups in the United States to come together as a collective to make sure that the nation was educated.” Their mission was to make sure Americans understood Jackson’s superb qualifications to sit on the bench and serve the nation. “We were not going to allow someone else to define her or to write her narrative,” Jones emphasized. “Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most brilliant jurists ever considered.”

History was made! Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. ♥️ https://t.co/p2V8PWkElb — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 7, 2022

Calling herself “the research queen,” Jones praised Jackson, “I can tell you she has better credentials than anyone who sits on the court presently — and that means including the Chief Justice of the United States [John G. Roberts, Jr.]. I’m not casting aspersions against the other justices, but there was no way in the world you should be on the wrong side of history and the law, and not voting for the most qualified nominee ever.” The former View host also commended President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “for making diversifying the courts a priority in this administration” because it’s crucial that “the federal courts are reflective of the United States of America.”

Jones was relishing in the exhilarating day because she was honored to have played a small role in getting the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She summed up her accomplishment, “It’s one of my proudest moments and all the Black women lawyers in the nation are all screaming joy today.”

Before you go, click here to see photos of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s supportive family.