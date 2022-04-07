Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shared an ‘Off the Grid’ Update as He Steps Away From Acting

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, shared a sweet update about her husband just a week after the family revealed his devastating diagnosis with aphasia. The Instagram photo revealed the couple looking casual and relaxed and far away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Writing “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid,” in her caption, Willis wore gray pants paired with a brown flannel shirt and an orange vest — he appeared happy to be in the mountains and with his family. Heming looked cozy in jeans, a black jacket and hiking boots as she nestled into her husband’s arm. The series of snapshots were taken by the couple’s oldest daughter, Mabel Ray, 10, who seems to have quite a good eye for photography.

It was just last week that Willis’ first wife, Demi Moore, and their three kids together, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, revealed that he was stepping away from acting. The joint statement read, “Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.” The news came as a surprise to his fans, but not to many of the entertainment industry professionals who had worked on set with him over the last few years.

Crew members noticed that something wasn’t right with the 67-year-old star, who was constantly being fed lines through an earpiece. He often was confused when he wasn’t on camera and didn’t know why he was on a film set. Terri Martin, the production supervisor on Willis’ movie, White Elephant, felt that “it was time for him to retire” because “he just looked so lost” even though “he always tried his best.” Now that Heming and her family don’t have to live with his health secret anymore, they can focus on Willis and surround him with love.

