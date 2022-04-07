Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Defies Gender & Beauty Norms in a New Calvin Klein Ad

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is joining other famous faces to model for the classic designer, Calvin Klein, in his collaboration with Palace, the well-known skate wear brand. The 25-year-old model donned some denim and reimagined underwear basics for the campaign.

Showing off her underarm hair while curling her biceps, Leon continues to defy beauty norms by doing what works for her. She’s always been proud to rock unshaved armpits on the red carpet, and now, in a major fashion campaign. She’s also sporting men’s boxers that are revealed with her unbuttoned jeans that send a crucial message. People should wear undergarments that feel comfortable — there’s no need to adhere to societal gender expectations when it comes to clothing. (See more photos HERE.)

Leon isn’t the only recognizable name in the new ads, Dame Joan Collins, Willem Dafoe, The Pet Shop Boys, British model Adwoa Aboah, Precious Lee and Rapper Unknown T are also seen in the photos. The designers’ partnership is meant to evoke inclusivity and bust the fashion industry out of the very narrow boxes they have followed for years — and that is what makes Leon the perfect face of the campaign.

When she was tapped last year for Marc Jacobs, the brand described her as someone with a “youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality” because she embodies a “younger expression” in fashion. She’s part of the Gen Z movement that isn’t playing by any of the rules, they are here to showcase their own individuality and it’s making an impact on runways, in media and on the red carpet. Her self-confidence radiates through the lens, something we think she might have inherited from her mother.

