Khloé Kardashian Confirmed on TV That She’s Moving on From Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has endured more than her share of heartbreak with Tristan Thompson over the last few years. Fans were always wondering why she gave him second and third chances, but she finally has an answer for everyone.

After being asked about her current status with Thompson on an ABC News Special, amid his baby drama with Maralee Nichols, Kardashian had a response that likely elicited quite a few sighs of relief from viewers. “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad,” she shared. “He’s just not the guy for me.” She explained that she “did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning,” but things obviously changed when he stepped out of the relationship in the final days before she had daughter True.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room,” the Good American founder recalled. But she made that brave decision to have Thompson witness the birth — and she has no regrets about it. “Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos,” she said. “Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

The NBA player’s latest cheating scandal will play out on the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, and that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin when it came to their relationship. The paternity test Thompson takes is a part of the storyline in their first season, something she wishes she “never had to talk about” because “it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” per her Variety interview earlier this year. Kardashian gave him plenty of opportunities to make things right in their relationship, so the news that she is done hopefully gives her the peace that she deserves.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.