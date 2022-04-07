Britney Spears’ Latest Instagram Has Us Thinking She & Sam Asghari Secretly Got Hitched

It’s no secret that since her restrictive conservatorship ended in November 2021, Britney Spears has been living her best life. The beloved entertainer has invited longtime fans into this new chapter of her life with a slew of updates on social media — but there was one seemingly subtle announcement the pop star shared in a new Instagram post that has us thinking (once again) that she secretly tied the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari. The caption to her latest post featured Spears referring to Asghari as her husband, and it sent fans reeling in the comment section.

In the post, which Spears shared to Instagram yesterday, the mom of two gave a touching shoutout to Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson, both of whom Spears called “by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life!!!” Spears recalled meeting the two actresses for the first time, writing, “I had to open my stupid mouth 👄 with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute 😶 !!! I’m saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy !!!”

Then, Spears nonchalantly dropped what might be a bit of a personal update. “And although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time,” Spears wrote. You can check out the post in full here. Now, we’re not sure if Spears referring to Asghari as her “husband” was totally off-the-cuff or the entertainer’s own way of publicly disclosing that she and the actor got hitched.

Regardless, Spears sent her fans reeling in the comment section of her post. “Just casually mentions husband,” one fan commented on the post, while a few shocked admirers wrote “HUSBAND?” in total disbelief. It’s not totally clear if this means the two are actually husband and wife — after all, it isn’t the first time fans have speculated whether or not the couple secretly wed. Clearly, though, Spears and Asghari are in a really great place. If this is their way of telling the world they’ve tied the knot, we’re all for it. And if not…well, we’ll patiently wait until they officially share the happy news on their terms.

