Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott’s Home Renovation Includes a Spot for ‘Cheesy’ Family Snapshots

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott kept their home purchase a secret for quite some time — it was a major step in their relationship, so they keep it under wraps. Now that they are two years deep into a house renovation, they are giving their fans an update on how it is going in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Let’s just say spectacular is probably the word that comes to mind. The couple has not only done a fabulous job in creating the “forever” home of their dreams, but they’ve also made sure to keep their blended family a top priority. Deschanel is mom to two kids, son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter Elsie Otter, 6, from her marriage to Jacob Pechenik, so their needs also came into play in the property they’ve dubbed “the Park House.”

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott DENNYS ILIC/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL.

In the entryway, where they can’t wait to greet their guests, Deschanel describes the space as “beautiful, warm, and welcoming,” Scott also has family plans in mind for the area. By removing the spiral staircase in the home and adding a wider, two-story staircase, the TV personality shared to RevealMagazine.com that it’s “the perfect backdrop for cheesy, tiered family holiday photos.”

Drew Scott, Linda Phan JAI LENNARD/DREW + JONATHAN REVEAL.

The design duo isn’t getting rid of the charm of the home — it’s about updating the property with energy-efficient utilities and pairing it with stylized decor that includes “Gothic, ornate woodwork, handmade brass switch plates, and reclaimed wood beams.” Deschanel has a very clear vision for their family home. “I grew up in a 1920s Spanish-style house, and I’ve always loved older homes,” she explained. “Modern is cool, but it doesn’t have the same draw for me. I love the character of old houses, the personality.” They are getting closer to completing the major renovation and living in the home of their dreams — and we can’t wait to see the full reveal.

The latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and online now.

