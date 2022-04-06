Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Shared Photo Proof They Had a Vegas Wedding With an Elvis Impersonator

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker definitely had a wedding ceremony, and just as we thought yesterday — it wasn’t legal. Kravis didn’t have a marriage license, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have fun because the proof is in the epic snapshots. So, what happened in Vegas, didn’t just stay in Vegas.

The Poosh founder gave her followers a story time in images of how their night went down after the Grammys. She joked, “Found these in my camera roll” and then added, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.” Yes, this was all in good Vegas fun because the so-in-love duo is reportedly planning a more formal ceremony later this year. (We know Kris Jenner wouldn’t let their real wedding slip by without a few cameras present.)

But the photos of Kardashian and Barker at the altar with a very tanned Elvis impersonator make this a night they will never forget. With an Apple laptop and a microphone, Elvis stood under an archway of white roses and married the couple. They camped it up for their photographer because their real wedding will look nothing like this if Jenner has her way. So, this was their opportunity to let loose and do their absurd ceremony of their dreams.

Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick probably isn’t loving every minute of the entertainment news headlines since he reportedly still carries a torch for her, but it’s pretty clear that Barker brings out the best in his fiancée. And we can’t wait to see what the next wedding ceremony looks like — without Elvis.

