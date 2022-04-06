Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Edgy Side in Her First Beauty Campaign

Paris Jackson is making major strides in her music and modeling career — 2022 is her year! The only daughter of Michael Jackson has been touring to promote her EP, The Lost, and now, she’s proudly partnering up for her very first beauty collaboration with KVD Beauty.

She’s helping the company launch their first tattoo gel eyeliner, which is perfect for the 24-year-old who loves to play with her look and constantly reinvent herself. Paris shared her excitement about the partnership in a press statement. “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity,” she said. “I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100% vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

Paris Jackson Courtesy of KVD Beauty.

The image of Paris from the campaign is striking because it shows off her gorgeous blue eyes with a dramatic flair of the tattoo gel eyeliner from KVD Beauty. And it also subtly showcases some of her body art in the shot on her shoulder, neck and fingers — the image captures what makes Paris so special as an artist. KVD Beauty’s Global Vice President of Marketing and PR Tara Loftis is also thrilled to have her onboard because she feels that Paris “exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for – kindness, discovery, and individuality.”

Calling her “graceful as she is beautiful,” Loftis added that the model is “an inspiring, powerful woman,” and they can’t wait to work with her more on this “exciting journey.” And for Paris, this is the perfect way to continue her successful path in the entertainment industry.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.