Helena Christensen Stepped Back Into the Lingerie Modeling Game For a Stunning New Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line isn’t the only one doing an “Icons” campaign with supermodels, Karen Millen is teaming up with supermodel Helena Christensen to prove that the 1990s’ fashion legends are hotter than ever.

Christensen is showing off her gorgeous figure in Millen’s creations that are sexy and empowering all at once. The designer explained why the 53-year-old star was the perfect choice for the campaign, writing in the caption, “Embodying the decade’s daring silhouettes, beauty, confidence and influence, @helenachristensen has left an untouchable legacy synonymous with ‘90s fashion, one which constantly reappears and remains relevant today. Celebrating the era in the utmost style, THE ICONS offers a forward thinking take on nostalgia.”

She made sure to return the compliment to Millen with her Instagram post about the stunning snapshots. “I’m super duper excited to be part of @karen_millen’s THE ICONS campaign inspired by my favourite era, the 90s,” Christensen wrote. “This edit is full of glamorous, timeless pieces such as sexy dresses and oversized blazers.” The photoshoot shows off all the dynamic designs from rocking a fringed (and fun) red dress to the shapely bodysuits paired with tailored blazers — there is something for everyone in the collection.

Christensen also offered a bit of advice when it comes to feeling great at any age. “The key to self-confidence I think is mostly about not caring too much about what anyone else thinks of you and trying to be in the moment no matter what,” she shared. And that is what makes Christensen the perfect person to nail Millen’s idea for “The Icons” campaign — she wears her beauty inside out.

