Christina Haack’s Exes Tarek El Moussa & Ant Anstead Have Reportedly Grown Close

Kristyn Burtt
ant anstead heather rae young tarek
Ant Anstead, Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa Euan Cherry/Avalon/Newscom/The Mega Agency, MEGA.
Christina El Moussa poses in the
Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad at arrivals
Bonnie Wright
Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett at arrivals
After a divorce, friends often take sides and align with one-half of a couple, but Christina Haack’s two ex-husbands probably aren’t the friendship that anyone expected. Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead are taking the blended family idea one step further.

Calling it “a great modern-day family dynamic,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the men “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out” beyond making sure their kids stay connected. El Moussa is dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, and Anstead is dad to son Hudson, 2, with Haack. Their bond even extends to taking weekend trips together like their recent outing to Arizona to go car racing.

This friendship does not extend to Haack’s third husband, Joshua Hall, whose recent marriage just leaked to the press this week after her name change to Hall was noted on her real estate license. “Ant and Tarek don’t really have a relationship with Josh,” the source added. But for Anstead and El Moussa, they consider each other “extended family.” It’s something that the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, who is now dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, elaborated on last fall.

“I think it’s amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family,” Anstead explained to People. “And by default, I’ve inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather].” He said he was quite “proud” of how they’ve established a post-breakup friendship and that ditching the relationship they created during the time he was married to Haack would be “dishonorable.” There’s no mention of Haack at all in this equation, who seems content to avoid any drama and enjoy her country life in Nashville.

